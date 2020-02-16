Ugandan Media and False Claims on DRC Intelligence Chief

You cannot serve two masters so the bible tells us. It is advice Uganda’s would be editors of the aptly named Chimp Reports might have done well to remember.

The publication’s attempt to serve journalism, while also working as a propaganda machine for Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Intelligence, or CMI, has again tied in knots.

One can imagine the process. Colonel CK Asiimwe, head of Uganda’s counter terrorism in CMI, who by all accounts controls the publication’s editor, and directs that the editor publishes a story, an exclusive no less.

The story is the alleged arrest of Kalev Mutondo, a former head of intelligence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under President Joseph Kabila.

“According to reports” the paper writes somewhat disingenuously, “Mutondo was former President Kabila’s Chief of Intelligence, had been arrested (sic) at Kinshasa’s airport as he returned from Addis Ababa, aboard an Ethiopian airlines plane”.

The problem with these “reports” is that rather than returning from Ethiopia, Mutombo was in fact returning from Uganda, where he had met senior generals within the Uganda Defence Forces (UPDF).

It is rather obvious why CMI would want to distort this fact, which would be further evidence of Uganda’s clear hand in supporting armed groups that are destabilisation the region, targeting Rwanda in particular.

It is also suggests a determination by the new DRC government to crack down on anyone who supports Uganda’s conspiracy.