Mukasekuru Pretended to Be Dead to Escape Interahamwe

When the Genocide Against Tutsi started in Kigali, Grace Mukasekuru was a teenage girl of 13 years old who enjoyed going to visit relatives and to stay with cousins in Kimisange, Nyamirambo sector of Nyarugenge district.

Growing up in a large family, she mostly enjoyed regular weekend stays at her grandparents’ home where she mingled with her cousins and other relatives.

During her last family gathering, a couple of days before the start of the Genocide, Mukasekuru told grandparents that she had “an internal feeling” that something was wrong. They had an uncle take her back home.

On April 7, 1994 Mukasekuru had returned home, but little did she know that she was with family for a little more time.

This same day, hunt for the Tutsi started, and genocidaires came to their house, brought the family on assembly and told them not to move. They were determined to spare none in the house.

She remembers a killer striking her hard the head and the cries of other family members in the house after heavy coups from Hutu militia.

This fateful day, 11 people from Mukasekuru’s family members were killed and more from the extended family members who had gathered here because they were neighboring each other.

“I can still remember how horribly they killed my uncle’s wife who carried her baby on her back,” she said.

Mukasekuru says that she tried to look lifeless among the dead bodies hoping to survive.

“I pretended I was dead and I laid there all night. All I can remember is the moonlight and the smell of blood,” Mukasekuru said in y GulfNews documentary of April 7,2019.

Miraculously Mukasekuru was pulled out of the blood by her siblings and relatives who had managed to escape. They proceeded to a hideout.

Running from house to house, Mukasekuru and a few of family’s survivors found refuge in a home of a Hutu family that accepted to protect them. But this was for a short time. Within a couple of days, they were once again forced to run for their lives.

Mukasekuru and two of her siblings were separated from her mother while there was no father’s whereabouts since the first attack.

Continuing her journey with two of her siblings, she hid under banana leaves where they stayed for some days living on raw sweet potatoes.

“As children, we were never taught hatred. We could not understand what was happening, and we didn’t realize this was a nationwide Genocide,” said Mukasekuru.

Several more attacks happened, but Mukasekuru survived them, and she believes, it’s only God who spared them.

Memories of the loved ones

There are many Rwandan children who witnessed the Genocide and have now grown up.

A 2018 Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) research on trauma shows that 35% of genocide survivors have mental health problems while depression prevalence stood at 11.9% in the general population and 35.6% of them being genocide survivors.

For Mukasekuru, the struggle today goes beyond the physical scars on the back of her head, as she still battles the loss of her family members who were never found until today.

“The first memories of genocide I have is the look on my father’s face after he heard the news of the crash of Habyarimana’s plane. He was usually a happy man, smiling always but that day he wasn’t smiling as usual because he understood what was coming – we didn’t,” said Mukasekuru.

“How I wish I could see him smile again. The memories I have of that day is the look on my father’s face as he listened to the radio – it was a look of concern,” said Mukasekuru.

In the aftermath of the Genocide against Tutsi, life led Mukasekuru to Canada.

In Canada, she rebuilt a life with her four siblings who survived, she managed to go back to school and quickly adapted to the new society.

“To the outside world we’re all doing fine, but looking back, I wish we had gone through counseling. We never talked about it and were thrown into a new life without questions. It’s a blessing and a curse at the same time,” she says.

Mukasekuru visited her motherland in 2005 for the first time after surviving the Genocide and she was happy that the country was rebuilding at a rate she would not expect.

In 2009 she returned to attend Gacaca jurisdiction where her father’s killers came forward to confess, which relieved her. She decently buried her father at Kigali Memorial center.

Mother of one, Mukasekuru is happily married in Dubai. Her five year-old daughter was named after her grandmother- “Yohanita”.