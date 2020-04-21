Sponsored: University of Rwanda and Unicaf University Strengthen Partnership

The University of Rwanda and Unicaf University have agreed to work together to develop the University of Rwanda’s capacity for online delivery of its programmes.

Unicaf’s instructional designers are working with University of Rwanda academics to convert a number of University of Rwanda programmes for online delivery through the Unicaf state-of-the-art digital platform and the Virtual Learning Environment.

At a recent meeting in Kigali between the two universities, it was agreed to strengthen the existing partnership between the two institutions and to proceed immediately with the conversion of the first two University of Rwanda programmes for online delivery, namely the Postgraduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education and a Master’s degree in health sciences.

Unicaf is making all its technical resources and expertise including its cloud system available in building and supporting the University of Rwanda’s online capacity. It is expected that by June 2020 University of Rwanda programmes will be available for online delivery through the Unicaf University platform.

The agreement with Unicaf allows the University of Rwanda to expand its reach to students who do not have access to a physical UR campus. It is also a fast route to bypass disruptions to campus life caused by global disasters such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, which can bring university operations to a halt. By switching fast to online delivery, using Unicaf’s tried and tested infrastructure and procedures, the University of Rwanda has reacted swiftly to the current pandemic, which threatens traditional universities worldwide with closures which can disrupt study times indefinitely, with negative consequences for students, staff and university finances.

Unicaf operates one of the largest digital platforms in Africa since 2012. The Unicaf VLE delivers programmes of reputable partner universities in the UK, the USA and Africa, and provides everything a student needs, from enrolment to graduation. The Unicaf digital platform offers students the flexibility to study in their own free time from the comfort of their homes, without putting their careers on hold; online delivery provides easy access to study materials and e-libraries 24/7, using any digital device connected to the Internet; online students can network with professionals in 156 countries and can earn internationally recognised academic or professional qualifications at reduced cost.