Breaking News: Rwanda Postpones Resumption of Countrywide Public, Moto Transport

Rwanda has changed the earlier communicated decision to allow public transport to resume countrywide and moto-taxi to start taking passengers starting June 1.

A communique from the Prime Minister’s Office which was posted on twitter a couple of minutes before the d day reads; “After reassessment, transportation between provinces and the City of Kigali, as well as passenger moto services, will remain closed until further notice in the interest of public health. Further Covid-19 measures will be announced by Cabinet on Tuesday 2 June.”

The communique means that public transport will continue within provinces/city of Kigali.

All was set for the public transport and moto operators, and, a couple of hours before the decision from Prime Minister’s office, the Director-General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre(RBC) Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana told the public TV that there will be no hindrance because the virus was no more spreading inside the country.

The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority(RURA) had also all set as far as it is concerned. The new tariffs of transport were published two hours before the communique.

The COVID-19 battle in the country is still stiff.

Rwanda has confirmed 11 New COVID-19 cases amid challenges of cases that are being imported from regional countries despite the country reporting no more spread of the virus in the community.

“The new cases comprise returning residents and cross border truck drivers and traders. Patients are in isolation, contacts traced,” reads the communique from the Ministry of Health.

This brought to total confirmed cases to 370.

Six more patients recovered today bringing the total recovered to 245 and 113 active cases. On May 30, one COVID-19 patient, a 65-year-old cross border truck driver became the first patient to succumb to COVID-19 in Rwanda since the first case was confirmed in the country – March 14, 2020. He was buried on Sunday.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 6,236,424. Deaths reached 373,201 including 106,131 in the United States of America.