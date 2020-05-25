Coronavirus: 9 New Cases Reported On Monday, Total Now 336

Rwanda on Monday announced 9 New Coronavirus cases out of 892 tests conducted over the last 24 hours, all linked to cross border movement. The new cases pushed the total cases registered in Rwanda to 336.

The new cases follow two more cases which were reported by the Ministry of Health on Sunday as the country continues to observe a strict regime aimed at containing new cases emanating from cross border movements.

The Ministry said that all cases were isolated upon arrival. Rwanda has not reported any community-linked cases. East African Community countries are intensifying efforts to curb cross border cases linked to trucks transporting goods between countries.

The number of active cases increased from 90 to 98 while one person recovered, putting total recoveries at 238.

The development comes as the country prepares to usher in more relaxed measures on June 1, which will see motorbikes, commonly known as motos, return on the roads while those who want to conduct civil marriages will also be allowed to but with a limited number of people.

Rwanda National Police warned on Monday that there are people continuing to violate measures put in place by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 including failure to observe safety measures especially not wearing the mask properly and social distancing.

The Police Spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera said they will continue to deal with those flouting the measures by arresting and fining them.

“This is something we are taking seriously. We are seeing some people, not all, who have refused to adhere to the measures. They need to know that going against the measures is punishable,” CP Kabera said, warning the public against the measures.

Police also said that online concerts are banned henceforth after some local musicians were found to be flouting COVID-19 measures while doing online concerts. The move has decried by local musicians who say it will affect their revenues and careers, requesting police to revise the rule.

Globally, COVID-19 cases have reached 5,563,467 while deaths are now 346,680 and recoveries stand at 2,349,233. USA and Brazil had registered the highest number of deaths by press time at 384 and 249 by press time.