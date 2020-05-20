COVID-19: 6 New Cases Recorded As Total Reaches 314

Rwanda has yet again registered six new cases of New Coronavirus, a day after 11 new cases, all of which health officials attribute to cross-border movement. Total cases diagnosed in Rwanda since March are now at 314.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said six new cases were detected out of 982 tests done over the last 24hrs.

The Ministry also confirmed that 7 people have recovered, taking total recoveries to 216, while active cases are 98.

The Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) on Tuesday confirmed that all the new cases are attributed to cross border trucks, mainly drivers and their assistants.

East African Community (EAC) nations are battling cross border transmission, with leaders of the Northern Corridor countries coming up with joint measures to contain the cases.

The measures which previously saw countries resort to blocking entry of drivers and their assistants have been revised in line with the resolutions of the Heads of State Consultative meeting.

Among the new measures, trucks will be stopping and offloading at designated entry points, except those carrying fuel and perishable goods.

Countries also agreed to do regular testing of drivers and their assistants, stopping those who test positive from proceeding, while Rwanda too will be testing drivers upon arrival and escorting trucks with perishable goods or fuel to their final destination and transit trucks to the point of exit.

Global cases have crossed the 5 million mark, now at 5,044,796 while deaths are at 327,445. In the region Rwanda has registered 314 cases, Kenya 1, 029, Uganda 264, South Sudan 290, Burundi has reported 42 and Tanzania’s latest number is 509.

In the Great Lakes Region, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has registered the highest number with 420 cases and 15 deaths.