COVID-19: Five New Recoveries, But New Cases Keep Coming

Rwanda’s battle against new COVID-19 persists and the community at large believes that the country will in the end win but is desperately waiting for the d day.

It is not a battle whose exact end couldn’t now be predicted given to trends and statistics.

In Rwanda, 4 new cases were confirmed from 1,109 tests and this brought the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases to 325.

Five patients recovered and went home on Saturday, bringing the total recoveries to 227 against 98 active cases.

No fatality since the COVID-19 case was confirmed in Rwanda – March 14, 2020.

Despite the active cases being of a smaller number compared to recoveries, the former is worrisome because on a daily basis, the country registers more patients, making it impossible to predict the end of the pandemic in the country.

However, there have not been new cases from inside the country for several days now. The country is regitering cases of cross border truck drivers who are tested and taken to designated areas for further management of the pandemic right from the border.

“The 4 cases confirmed today are cross-border truck drivers isolated upon entry,” said Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre(RBC).