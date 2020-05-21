COVID-19 Rwanda: 69 Days On, More Recoveries, No Fatality

On the 69th day after the first case of COVID-19, Rwanda is still successfully saving lives of COVID-19 patients and has never registered any coronavirus death case.

On Thursday, Rwanda registered six new COVID-19 cases from 1,083 tests which brought the active cases to 103.

The total confirmed cases have now increased to 320 and the recoveries, 217 including one person in the last 24 hours.

Worldwide, since the year started, there is no single day that passes without registering dozens, hundreds and currently, thousands of patients who succumb to COVID-19.

On Jan. 11, China reported the first known death from an illness caused by the virus, which had infected dozens of people. The 61-year-old man who died was a regular customer at the market in Wuhan, according to nytimes.com.

Today, the world registered 3,618 new deaths, bringing the total deaths to 332,857 against a total of 5,166,417 confirmed cases.

There are also still 2,772,833 active cases who need good care of medical practitioners and society. They are being treated as the world researchers are working really hard to find COVID-19 medicine and vaccine.

Meanwhile, Rwandans in all walks of life continue to congratulate the medical team that is dealing with these cases, and all frontliners in general.

Another expression of appreciation was today from Rwanda Tea.

“On International Tea Day,@RwandAgriExport chose to give back to frontliners by giving Rwanda Tea CPVID-19 to Joint Task Force: They applauded the great job done in fighting the pandemic and protecting farmers from exposure,” writes Rwanda Biomedical Centre(RBC) on Twitter.

“On receiving the gifts @RBCRwanda DG @nsanzimanasabin said : This tea comes in handy for our teams that work for 24 hours to fight #COVIDー19 : We are grateful, giving back is a great act of appreciation.”