COVID-19: Rwanda Confirms First Death

A 65-year-old driver who came to Rwanda from a neighboring country has become the first victim who died from COVID-19 in Rwanda out of 359 cases that were confirmed since the pandemic outbreak on March 14, 2020.

“The patient who died was a 65-year-old Rwandan truck driver residing in a neighboring country who decided to return home to Rwanda after falling seriously ill. He received intensive care treatment at a specialized COVID-19 facility but unfortunately passed away due to severe respiratory complications,” reads a communique from the Ministry of Health.

In recent days, cross-border truck drivers have been largely affected by COVID-19. The country is still dealing with their cases.

Currently, Rwanda registered 359 COVID-19 cases including 4 in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries are 250 including 3 on Saturday. Meanwhile, 108 active cases are still under treatment in designated facilities of the country.

On Monday, June 1, public transport across the country will resume. Motorcycles are also warming up to resume on Monday, all respecting several measures.