COVID-19: Ten New Recoveries, A Happy End of the Week

Rwanda recorded ten new recoveries on Sunday, reducing the number of active cases to 90 as opposed to 237 total recoveries.

So far Rwanda registered 327 COVID-19 cases cumulatively. No death was recorded since March 14 when the first case was registered in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Rwandans are observing the Ministry of health’s instructions in regard to COVID-19 prevention, but cases of misconduct are also recorded on a daily basis.

On Sunday, Police arrested 20 people who had gone for sauna service in Lebanon Hotel located in Remera Sector, Gasabo District – Kigali.

“We didn’t know that the Sauna is not allowed, we did not do this in a bad faith,” said Augustin Nyiridandi the sauna service provider at the hotel.

Sports’ services, other activities bringing people together are not allowed. Entertainment activities which bring many people together are not allowed either.

On Saturday, Rwanda police confiscated music instruments of a group of Kigali rappers who had invited their fans to follow a concert on Youtube.

Organizers were also arrested.

Meanwhile, worldwide COVID-19 cases have reached 5,458,343 and 345,154 deaths.

However, numbers are declining, a total of 1,546 new deaths were registered worldwide.

Brazil is currently the most affected with 275 new deaths today.