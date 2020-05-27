Felicien Kabuga Requests to Be Sheltered at His Children’s Home

Felicien Kabuga, Rwanda’s key Genocide suspect who was arrested in Paris- France last week has requested the Paris Appeal court to allow him to go at his children’s home who “know better how to handle his health conditions”, pending his trial

Kabuga appeared before the Appeal Court of Paris – France to appeal a decision to transfer him at the International Residual Mechanism Criminal Tribunal. He wants to be tried by French Courts.

His lawyers said that the man who evaded justice for the last 26 years needs “to be allowed to join his children and be kept on track through the electronic bracelets, the personal tracking products.”

“In jail, he does not understand anyone, none understands him. He needs permanent assistance; his children can take care of him,” his lawyer said.

However, the lead prosecutor said that Kabuga evaded justice for several years in Germany, Switzerland, Kinshasa and so on and said that “asking that he is returned to his children who even concealed him for all those years is not a good idea.”

The court ruled against Kabuga’s request.

Kabuga was indicted by the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 1997 on seven counts of genocide, complicity in genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, attempt to commit genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, persecution and extermination, all in relation to crimes committed during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.