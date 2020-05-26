I Apologize for All Disappointment to You, Excellency – Gatabazi to President Kagame

Recently suspended from duty, former Governor of Northern Province Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi has expressed his remorse for disappointing the appointing authority and his party which is also the ruling party and the Rwandan community at large.

On Monday President Paul Kagame suspended Governors of Southern and Northern Provinces over matters related to accountability.

Emmanuel Gasana, who has been the Governor of Southern Province since October 2018 was suspended alongside Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi, the Governor of Northern Province since September 2017.

Gatabazi said mea culpa.

“I apologize for any and all disappointment to You, Excellency @PaulKagame, @rpfinkotanyi and the people of Rwanda, and I look forward to the next chapter of my life continuing to serve my country to my best ability and always loyal to You Excellency President and RPF!” he wrote on his twitter handle.

But this message was preceeded by another of appreciation where he says: “I am so grateful to HE @PaulKagame for the trust and privilege to serve as Governor of the North for the last two years&9months, and also grateful to the people of the North for great collaboration and achievements over the last few years.”