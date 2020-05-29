Kwibuka 26: Kylian Mbappé, PSG Teammates Standing with Rwanda

Kylian Mbappé and other players of Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the team of Ligue 1 in the Parisian city have expressed solidarity with the people of Rwanda during the ongoing commemoration of the 1994 Genocide committed against Tutsi.

“Remember, Unite, Renew. Paris Saint-Germain is standing with Rwanda to remember the Genocide against the Tutsi. #Kwibuka26 #Rwanda,” a message, followed by a video clip on PSG official twitter handle reads.

Commemoration of the Genocide against Tutsi starts on April 7 through July 3 when the Genocide was stopped by the Rwanda Patriotic Army(RPA).

PSG signed a deal to promote Rwanda’s tourism and investment in December last year.

Codenamed Visit Rwanda, the deal, is second of its kind; Arsenal, the UK Premier League signed three years deal ‘Visit Rwanda’ with Rwanda, in May 2018.