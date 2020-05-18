Over 3,600 Inmates Granted Presidential Pardon, Conditional Release

President Paul Kagame has granted pardon to a convict and collective pardon to 50 young women convicted for abortion – part of the statement of the cabinet meeting that took place on Monday reads.

According to the same statement, the cabinet also approved a Ministerial order granting the conditional release of 3596 convicts.

This makes a total of 3,647‬ convicts who are expected to be released with several obligations as citizens, also having to avoid recidivism.

The cabinet made the appointments of Board of Directors – Rwanda Development Board with Itzhak Fisher remaining the chairman.

The former campaign official for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chairman Fisher was first appointed RDB chairman of Board of Directors in November 2017.

Evelyn Kamagaju was appointed Vice-Chairman of the RDB while other 7 board members include Alice Nkulikiyinka, Diane Karusisi, Ivan Kagame, Eric Kacou, Solange Uwituze, Liban Soleman Abdi and Faith Keza.

The cabinet approved the budget Framework Paper for the 2020/2021 and the MediumTerm Budget estimates for 2020/21 – 2022/23.