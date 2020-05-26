Paul Jabo Executive Sec. Southern Province Suspended

Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente has suspended from duty the Executive Secretary of the Southern Province Jabo Paul pending a case under investigation.

“I would like to inform you that you are suspended from your duties of the Executive Secretary of the Southern province effective May 26, 2020, due to an ongoing investigation on your case,” the communique from Prime Minister’s Office reads.

Jabo Paul is suspended a couple of hours after suspension of Governor of Southern Province Emmanuel Gasana on May 25 on accountability matters.

Gasana was suspended alongside Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi, governor of Northern Province.

On the same post of Executive Secretary, Jabo Paul was moved from the Nothern Province to Southern Province in November 2019.

He was swapped with Geofrey Mushayija who was the executive secretary of Southern Province.

Jabo Paul was replaced by Bob Gakire as Acting Executive Secretary effective May 26, 2020.

Cases of accountability have in recent days cost jobs to many officials from central government.