Rwanda Registers 19 COVID-19 Recoveries In One Day

Statistics around COVID-19 battle continue to inspire hope in Rwanda with now 19 new recoveries going home in a single day.

On Sunday, 19 patients recovered, and this brought the total number of those who recovered to 197, while the active cases are 95.

Three new confirmed cases brought the total to 292 and the country has so far tested 49,374.

Rwanda has not registered any COVID-19 death.

Tomorrow, the 15 days of eased lockdown transition will elapse withe the cabinet expected to communicate further direction.

Some businesses were allowed to open, and movements permitted, including public transport between 5AM and 8PM within one’s province/city of Kigali. Wearing a face mask, keeping social distance is n0t a choice, but an obligation for everyone.

In the world, COVID-19 cases have now reached 4,776,409 and deaths, 315,576.