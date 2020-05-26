Rwanda’s Capital Kigali From Green to Greener

Greening and beautification of Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali which is recognized as Africa’s greenest and cleanest city is work in progress, the latest main focus being the main roads.

From Remera Chez Lando to Kigali Convention Centre, and from Kimihurura’s Aigle Blanc – Kwa Polisi to town, the road is fresh with a variety of flowers which have brought the greatest addition to the already green city as the lens of our camera can show.

Same work is undergoing from Central Business District- CBD to Remera via Sonatubes, Kimihurura – Nyabugogo and CBD-Nyabugogo, to mention but a few.

The city does greening and beautif work but also encourages city dwellers to emulate.

