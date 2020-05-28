Sponsored: Daniel Trust Foundation Instagram Challenge Offering Rwf1m to Talented Rwandans

A Rwandan-American social entrepreneur and youth advocate, Daniel Trust has through a new arts challenge set aside Rwf1million as an award to support young talented Rwandans.

The new instagram challenge dubbed #DanielTrustChallenge invites talented Rwandan youth aged 18-35 who are/or want to be musicians, actors, dancers and comedians to participate in the competition by uploading a 1-minute video on their Instagram showcasing their talent in Kinyarwanda or English.

The challenge was launched on May 20th and ends on June 3rd 2020 and has also widened its reach beyond the talents mentioned above, inviting all kinds of art and talent to join.

“So, if you are/or want to be a poet, journalist, drawing artist, graphic designer, photographer, videographer, or have another talent you’d like to share with the world, please join the competition by submitting your video,” said Daniel Trust, the President and CEO of Daniel Trust Foundation.

A total of Rwf1million will be awarded to the top 10 talented young people who participate in the challenge and win the competition.

How will the videos be judged and how will winners be selected?

Daniel Trust and his team will look at each contestant’s growth potential, creativity, views, likes and the engagement each contestant has with his followers in the comments of the video.

In addition, Trust will have 2-3 industry experts review all the videos and share their favorites of which Trust will himself select the top 10 videos.

The prizes for the #DanielTrustChallenge will be awarded as follows: 1st Place: Rwf250,000, 2nd Place: Rwf200,000, 3rd Place: Rwf150,000, 4th Place: Rwf125,000, 5th Place: Rwf100,000 and from 6th Place to 10th place, winners will pokcet Rwf35,000.

This year’s #DanielTrustChallenge is the 4th project launched by Daniel Trust and his team to support young people in Rwanda.

In last six months, the Daniel Trust Foundation has invested Rwf6.3 million in 112 Rwandan youth. Rwf4.7 million was donated to support 90 high school girls, Rwf1 million was donated to support 10 young entrepreneurs and Rwf600,000 was donated to support 12 university students who have been affected by Coronavirus.

Who is Daniel Trust?

Daniel Trust, is President and CEO of Daniel Trust Foundation- an award-winning US-based organization that supports young people in the United States and Rwanda.

Born and raised in Rwanda and the United States, Daniel Trust founded the Daniel Trust Foundation when he was in his first year of college at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

In 2013, Daniel Trust graduated from college with a Business Administration degree with a concentration in Management.

Today, through Daniel Trust Foundation, Daniel Trust and his team have provided mentorship to over 100 young people in the United States and have awarded over $100,000 in college scholarships.

To be part of or benefit from Trust’s foundation, please visit: www.DanielTrustFoundation.org or visit Daniel Trust’s Instagram account- @TrustDaniel.