Sponsored: StarTimes Getting IN FOR AFRICA On Africa Day

StarTimes announces it is joining the #INFORAFRICA Alliance to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The #INFORAFRICA Alliance aims to respond to the challenges faced by Africa in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign engages with hundreds of opinion leaders, celebrities and influencers to deliver preventive and lifesaving messages across the continent as well as supporting initiatives which fight the disease, create a positive impact on local communities and contribute to achieving resilience against the impact of the disease.

The #INFORAFRICA campaign already has the support of a variety of African influencers including African music legend Awilo Longomba, British-congolese comedian Eddie Kadi, British-Ivoirian superstar Afro B, journalist, activist and author Isha Sesay, Grammy award winning singer Mohombi, Nollywood superstar Destiny Etiko, Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, soccer players Tresor Lualua and Yannick Bolasie.

In addition to the global awareness campaign, #INFORAFRICA aligns with the efforts of the World Health Organization (WHO), African governments and their national health authorities to provide accurate information in order to stop the spread of the pandemic on the continent. Funds mobilised will be directed towards reputable agencies such as the United Nations Foundation Solidarity Response Fund and the Africa Union Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT). These funds will be used to support frontline efforts such as purchase ventilators, testing, personal protective equipment and hygiene kits (soaps, hydro-alcoholic gels, disinfectants).

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Eddie Kadi, said: “As the virus spreads away from African capitals, #INFORAFRICA, this unique continent-wide campaign, the first of its kind, will help amplify crucial life-saving messages to stop the pandemic across Africa. In such unprecedented times, artists and influencers must do their part and come together as a community to deliver messages of hope and unity to the very people who supported them during the course of their journey”.

As a prominent media platform in Africa, StarTimes has put a lot of efforts into raising awareness on the outbreak. It will keep doing so by disseminating the #INFORAFRICA influencer messages so their voices can reach more people on the continent, beyond African capitals.

StarTimes Vice-President Luis Lu said: “Today is a special day for Africa, even more special this year as the world is going through an unprecedented crisis. As the coronavirus is still threatening the continent, StarTimes is honored to join the #INFORAFRICA Alliance to bring people together and help them keep safe.”

ABOUT STARTIMES

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users in 30+ countries. StarTimes owns a 600+ channels’ content platform combining African local channels (75%) and international channels (25%, including Chinese channels 1.5%). The company’s vision is “To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV”.