The Ben to Perform at ‘Hope for Africa Concert Alongside Davido

R&B heartthrob The Ben real name Benjamain Mugisha aka Tiger B is one of the African music giants to grace Hope for Africa concert slated to take place on Sunday 31st May which aims at supporting vulnerable families hit hard by covid-19 pandemic.

The covid – 19 relief virtual concert is organised by MultiChoice Africa partnering with one Africa Music Fest and One Africa Global Foundation.

Other artists to perform include Davido, Tiwa Savage, Sakordie, 2Face, Ykee Benda among others. Proceeds from the concert will be used in efforts of supporting the vulnerable and less privileged people.

Ben told KT Press; “It’s time for Africa to support each other and find home grown solutions towards our own people and am glad to be part of it representing my country Rwanda.”

“I have been doing nothing but music since the day I landed in my home country Rwanda. Same band, same team, so we are more than ready for the concert.

“This is a tough time for young people across the continent in the sports and creative industry. When everything seems to be on hold. We must stay active, mentally and physically,” the Ben said.

“Lockdown will end soon and I believe young Africa will hit the ground running! We have Rwanda to build together and Africa in general.”

The show will kick off at 7PM through 10 PM West African time on Multi-Choice platforms via the internet and every artist will perform from his own confinement like how musicians did on Africa Day recently.