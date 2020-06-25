Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Embarks on Saving the Mountain Gorillas

American film actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Barry Jenkins have announced collaborating with Netflix on a movie version of the Oscar-nominated documentary “Virunga”

The film documentary about the battle to save the endangered mountain gorillas that live in volcano massif between Rwanda, DR Congo and Uganda was first directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, in 2014.

The documentary is expected to be an addition to DiCaprio’s environmental activist inclinations which he normally does through the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation whenever he is not acting, or directing a film.

Through Earth Alliance, which was co-founded by DiCaprio, Emerson Collective and Global Wildlife Conservation recently partnered with the European Commission to launch the Virunga Fund with $2 million in seed money.

The Virunga Fund will help protect the national park, as well as surrounding communities.

Though wild game remained safe during the Covid-19 lockdown, countries which rely on the existence of Mountain Gorillas in Virunga to attract tourists, witnessed a significant amount of revenue loss since closing in March.

Jenkins, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar with Tarell Alvin McCraney for the film “Moonlight,” will write the script for “Virunga” latest version.

Netflix bought the rights to the documentary in 2014.