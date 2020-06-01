Back to the Roots: Munyakazi Brings A New Inanga Album

Rwanda’s genius Inanga star Deo Munyakazi plans to release a new album online despite covid19 crisis to keep his fans hooked.

Deo told KT Press that he is busy working on his new album which will be released late this month of June.

“I Am in final touches of my new album which I plan to release online due to COVID -19 pandemic to keep my fans on the grid. People will be able to buy my music online until the lockdown is eased then I throw a live concert,” Munyakazi said.

Munyakazi started playing Inanga at a tender age in his Gakenke village and couldn’t believe that the locally made instrument could make him board a plane to Europe.

Munyakazi came onto the music scene in 2012 and 3 years down the road, he emerged the youngest and best inanga player in Rwanda.

His ability to mix Rwandan blues with other genres quickly introduced him to big stages, big festivals in Europe and also earned him a collabo with Britain Grammy award winner Joss Stone.

Through his music journey in Europe, the 27 year old star has shared stage with legends like Rwandan traditional music guardian Cecile Kayirebwa, the blufunk creator Keziah Jones, Jazz guitarist Tito Al Uribe, Belgian pianist Jeff Neve, French Saxophonist Guillaume Perret and Kenyan Nyatiti player Makadem.

He has 11 songs under his belt and is proud of his genre.

Some of his songs include Ihorere Rwanda, Ndi amahoro, Izabikora and Rwanda featuring English Grammy award winner Joss Stone.