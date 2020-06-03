Chinese Military Donates Medical Kits to Support RDF Fight Against COVID-19

The Chinese People Liberation Army has donated medical supplies to Rwanda Defence Force to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 prevention and control supplies valued at 290,000 USD were airlifted by the China Air Force and were received at Kigali International Airport today by the Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen J. Bosco Kazura.

The supplies are meant to support Rwandan people and military’s effort to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Rwanda, H.E. Ambassador RAO Hongwei while handing over the equipment to the CDS.

“The donation will help the Rwandan side to improve the capability to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a sign of profound and friendly relation between China and Rwanda,” said Ambassador Hongwei.

The CDS lauded the valuable relationship and strong defence cooperation between China and Rwanda.

“The donation shows that if we put our effort together we shall definitely fight and overcome challenges and particularly the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.



The donation comprises of 50,000 Units of disposable medical masks, 6000 surgical masks, 6000 medical N95 respirators, 4200 medical safety goggles, 3000 disposable medical protective face shields, 3000 disposable one-piece protective gowns, 3000 waterproof isolation gowns, 6000 medical boots covers, 50 disposable nitrile gloves, 30 infusion pumps, 50 non-contact forehead infrared thermometers, 2 knapsack disinfection sprayers(16L) and 2 helmets for infrared thermal imaging temperature measurement.