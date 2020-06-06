Coronavirus: 11 New Cases As Rwanda Concludes A Challenging Week

On Saturday, June 30 Rwanda reported the first COVID-19 death and the victim, the 65-year-old truck driver was laid to rest the following day in Nyamirambo.

That Sunday, the country postponed the resumption of the inter-provincial and moto transport that was scheduled on Monday – June 1, because 11 new cases that were discovered included 5 from Rusizi district.

This was very unfortunate at a time when health officials had confirmed that there were no more infections in the country.

The cabinet meeting allowed transport to resume on June 3, except in Rusizi and Rubavu, and the following day, June 4, Rusizi was put back into total lockdown.

Cases remained high ever since, varying between 7 and 13 and very, unfortunately, Rwanda lost its second citizen on June 3, 2020, a police officer who was repatriated while on the mission when she became extremely ill.

She succumbed to COVID-19 despite intensive care back home.

Today, numbers continue to surge with 11 new cases that were confirmed, against 1 recovery.

“The new cases relate to the Rusizi and Rusumo clusters, they have been isolated and contacts traced,” reads a communique from the Ministry of Health.

With today’s update, the total confirmed cases have increased to 431 and total recoveries, 283.

Active cases are 146. The country has so far confirmed 2 deaths.

So far, 75,013 tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, COVID-19 has so far affected 6,941,555 people and killed 400,862.