Coronavirus: 300 Total Recoveries, Two Regions Bringing New Cases

The new cases relate to the Rusizi and Rusumo clusters, they have been isolated and contacts traced, the ministry of Health’s update on June 9 writes to explain the origin of the confirmed 12 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The new cases brought the total confirmed cases to 463 while the 3 recoveries turned the total recoveries to 300.

However, with 161 active cases, the COVID-19 burden is increasing, the workload of the medical personnel surging.

Since the last one week, Kamembe town of Rusizi was reintroduced into COVID-19 lockdown in efforts to prevent more spread.

In the world, confirmed cases have increased to a total of 7,279,888 and the deaths, 412,051.

Today, East Africa is bereaved following the death of outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi who is believed to have succumbed to COVID-19.

His widow, Bucumi Nkurunziza is said to be recovering from the pandemic in Nairobi where she was hurried last week.