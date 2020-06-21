COVID-19: 26 New Cases As Active Cases Outnumber Recoveries

It has been a very challenging week in Rwanda’s fight against COVID-19.

Apart from two lowest numbers with 3 and 7 cases respectively, the week recorded one of the highest numbers the country has ever recorded since March 14 when the COVID-19 case was confirmed.

The numbers culminated to 41 new confirmed cases yesterday, while 26 new cases closed the week on Sunday.

This brought the total confirmed cases to 728 and 359 recoveries, including 2 on Sunday.

With 367 active cases, there are now in Rwanda more cases still at the COVID-19 centers, compared to recovered patients.

Rusizi and Rusumo are the two clusters that are increasingly making COVID-19 persistent in Rwanda.

“New cases driven by the Rusizi & Rusumo clusters,” the communique of the Ministry of Health on Sunday reads.

In the world, COVID-19 confirmed cases have crossed 9 million mark with 9,006,759 total cases and 468,754 deaths.