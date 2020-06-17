Covid-19: Dramatic Fall in New Cases As Only Three Registered

From four successive challenging days where the country reported between 24 and 41 cases per day, Rwanda has on Wednesday registered a decline in COVID-19 cases with 3 new confirmed cases.

There are now 639 confirmed cases and 347 recoveries including 9 on Wednesday.

However, there are still 290 active cases.

Numbers had started surging in the last two weeks where new cases were identified in Rusizi district, adding on the existing cluster of Rusumo, the gate of cross border trucks.

The truck drivers and their assistants were largely affected.

Meanwhile, the cabinet on June 16 maintained the total lockdown in Rusizi district to assure that all cases are dealt with. Like in Rusizi, isolation was maintained for Rubavu district in the Western Province.