COVID-19: Parts of Kigali Back Into Lockdown Mode

The Ministry of Local Government has placed parts of the City of Kigali back into lockdown to contain a possible second outbreak of the New Coronavirus in the city.

An announcement issued by the Minister of Local Government Prof. Anastase Shyaka on Thursday evening said that the decision was made following an assessment which indicated that the virus was back in some parts of the city and the measures are aimed at containing the virus.

“From tonight, the following villages in the City of Kigali have been put under lockdown for 15 days,” the statement reads.

The affected areas include Kamabuye and Zuba Villages in Nyarurama Cell, Kigarama Sector in Kicukiro district, Nyenyeri Village in Bwerankori Cell, also in Kigarama sector and Rugano Village in Kanunga Cell, Gikondo sector, also in Kicukiro district.

In Nyarugenge district, Kadobogo and Gisenga Villages in Kigali Cell, in Kigali Sector have also been put under lockdown.

The Ministry said all workers will be required to work from home, including government employees while movement from any of the administrative entities to other parts of the city is prohibited, except for those going for medical treatment or other emergencies.

“Health institutions and the City of Kigali authorities will continue to do an assessment to ascertain if there are other parts of the city that need to be put under lockdown where necessary,”

“Local leaders and security organs are requested to enforce these measures. These measures have been put in place for the good of the citizens and for their well being,” the Minister of Local Government said.

City dwellers were urged to continue observing existing measures and take precautions, following the recent outbreak of new cases in the City of Kigali.

So far 21 new cases have been detected in the capital since June 21, prompting health officials to embark on measures to contain a possible second wave in the city. 4 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

Among the positive cases were moto riders who returned to the roads on June 1. People have been urged to take precautions in the wake of new cases. The partial lockdown in Kigali is the second in the country since the lifting of the countrywide lockdown in May.

Five sectors in Rusizi district remain under lockdown as authorities work to contain New Coronavirus cases in the south western district bordering Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health reported 20 new cases on Thursday out of 4,757 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 850.

Rusizi district accounts for 14 while 4 cases were found in Kigali and 2 in Kirehe district.

Nine new recoveries were recorded putting all recoveries at 385, but they are still outnumbered by active cases which are 463.