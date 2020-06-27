COVID-19 Rwanda: 20 New Cases, Region Bordering with DRC Largely Affected

Rwanda on Saturday confirmed 20 New COVID-19 cases in Rwanda and the number is dominated by cases from Rusizi and Rubavu district respectively, region under isolation and lockdown.

The Ministry of Health reported that of the 20 new cases, 15 are from Rusizi district, Rubavu 3 and Kigali 2.

Rusizi now in a 15-day total lockdown and Rubavu which is in isolation has been in the news for nearly one month now with big number of cases.

Kigali has also recently returned on the list with nearly a total of 30 cases for a couple of weeks.

The number of confirmed cases since day one has today increased to 878.

Meanwhile, 15 patients recovered on Saturday bringing the total recoveries to 413. However, the active cases are still dominating with 463 cases.

The country’s testing capability is increasing on a daily basis. On Saturday, 4,702 tests were conducted.

In the world, cases of COVID-19 total cases increased to 10,052,333 and deaths, 500,162 people.