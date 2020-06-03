COVID-19: Rwanda Confirms 2nd Death, A Repatriated Policewoman

Rwanda has confirmed a second victim of COVID-19, a young policewoman who contracted the virus while on a mission abroad.

“The new death is a 24-year old policewoman who was serving abroad where she fell ill with COVID-19 and was repatriated home in critical condition for intensive care,” the communique from Ministry of health reads.

The young victim follows a 65-year-old cross border truck driver who died on May 30 after he fell critically ill from a neighboring country. He decided to return home but succumbed to the virus despite intensive care back home. He was buried the following day – May 31st with the family clarifying that the father of 6 was living in Tanzania.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases today have increased to 384 including 7 that were confirmed on June 2nd, while the recoveries have increased to 269 including 7 patients who recovered on June 2nd.

The total Active cases are now 113.