COVID-19: Rwanda Donates Medical Kits to UNMISS

Rwanda has delivered donation of medical kits to support United Nations peacekeeping forces in South Sudan (UNMISS) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation handed over by Rwandan peacekeeping forces in Juba, this June 13, included 100 COVID-19 test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the mission in support of international efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The donation is part of the 200 kits and PPEs earlier promised by Rwanda and aimed at increasing the mission’s capacity to test and treat staff, and the remaining testing kits will be soon availed.

Brig Gen Eugene Nkubito, who represented Rwanda said:”The medical kits will contribute to mass testing and sampling for COVID-19 within peacekeepers in UNMISS. He said, “COVID-19 is a common enemy to mankind, and cooperation is the way to defeat the pandemic”.

The donation of medical kits to the UNMISS comes after Rwanda took measures to test and sample COVID-19 among its peacekeepers under UNMISS including military, Police and Collection Service.

“1400 peacekeepers have been tested in this week and testing activities will continue in other missions where Rwandan peacekeepers are deployed, “a statement from UNMISS said.