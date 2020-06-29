COVID-19: Rwanda Records Highest Number of Cases In A Single Day

Rwanda has recorded 101 cases of COVID-19, the highest number on a single day since March 14 when the first case was confirmed.

From Rusizi, Kigali, and Kirehe, a new cluster of Ngoma has now been registered with huge numbers this time.

“Kigali:22, Rusizi:3, Rubavu:2, Kayonza:1, Kirehe:1 & cluster in detention center in Ngoma:72 linked to Rusumo cases,” reads the update from the Ministry of Health on Monday.

Health officials offered to give more details about the detention centre that increased numbers to this extent tomorrow.

This brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rwanda to 1001 and the active cases 556.

There are now 443 recovered patients but on Monday, there was none.

Confirmed cases came out of 2498 tests.

Before these cases, the three biggest numbers were on June 22 with 59 cases and June 14 and 2o with 41 cases respectively.

Worldwide, 10,353,241 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed while the number of deaths has reached 506,373.