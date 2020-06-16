Rwanda Confirms 30 New COVID-19 Cases

Rwanda reported new cases on June 16 bringing the total confirmed cases to 612 and the active cases, 272.

“New cases are Rusizi and Rusumo clusters, as well as repatriated Rwandans,” reads the update of the Ministry of Health.

So far, 338 patients have recovered from the pandemic, including 6 who recovered on Monday.

The last three days have been the highest ever, with Saturday recording 31 cases, Sunday leading with 41 new cases, and Monday, 30.

The Ministry of Health indicates that it is mostly because they increased general testing in the most affected areas, Rusizi notably.