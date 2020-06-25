Featured: Cana Uhendukiwe – Lighting Homes at Giveaway Price

Marie Josee Ahimana, a farmer and mother of three from Sovu, Mugano sector of Nyamagabe district is a proud farmer who was able to raise her children and to pay for their education.

Two of them are now in secondary school while her last born is in Primary school.

Despite her success story, Ahimana has always felt disconnected from the rest of the world just because of lacking one utility – electricity.

Her village has never seen on grid electric light, and she has had to use kerosene lamps, candles and torches to light up her house in order to make dinner and prepare for bedtime.

In her village she could stand and watch from a distance other families with solar panels that can afford a TV, and see a light over their house and always admired to be connected like them.

“I love watching TV so that I can know what is happening but with no electricity I felt so disconnected from the rest of the country, I couldn’t watch TV news, and neither could the children revise at night,” Ahimana says.

To light her house with candles and a torch and charge her phone, Ahimana used to spend about Rwf1500 per week to buy kerosene and dry cell batteries.

This would enable her children to study but under hard conditions of fuel fumes and sometimes reading under a dim light emitted from the torch,

Ahimana walked five kilometers, twice a week, to the trading center to charge the phone but this also didn’t end up well for Ahimana, just like many residents.

“Sometimes the boys at the charging station would steal the phone batteries, memory card and you had to literary stay there for an hour or more time to wait for the phone to be fully charged,” Ahimana says.

However, all this plight came to an end in 2018 when a rural community solar energy loan programme- ‘CANA Uhendukiwe’ Affordable lighting) reached her village.

It consists of a countrywide campaign aimed at connecting communities to affordable off grid solar energy.

To get a ‘CANA Uhendukiwe’ one must have an account with one of the Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCO), commercial bank, or work with a solar company from where they apply and are vetted to get the solar energy loan.

The program is working with 46 SACCOs, four commercial banks (Banks of Kigali, Bank of Africa, I&M Bank and Access Bank) and seven solar companies- BBoxx, Ignite, Mobisol, One Acre Fund, NOTS, StarTimes and Solektra.

This was good news for Ahimana who got interested and used her Mugano Sacco account to apply for solar loan by filling in the CANA Uhendukiwe form, starting a new life.

She enrolled and got a solar energy loan at over Rwf340, 000 payable in three year and has so far covered half of the loan.

With CANA Uhendukiwe, an applicant chooses the kind of loan they want and once approved, all the installation is done by one of the solar technicians.

“Now I can watch news and be updated, my children can read under the lights. Moreover, I help neighbors to charge their phones,” she said.

Like Ahimana, school teacher Ignace Ntegerejahimana in Gakenke district is also a beneficiary of the solar loan. Before getting solar lights it was a hustle for him to prepare school reports and lessons.

“I got the new Mobisol solar through the teacher’s loan scheme and now I can afford to watch TV, listen to radio with five lights in the house, which makes my career and life easy,” Ntegerejahimana said.

The two citizens are among thousands of beneficiaries of the $48.9 million Renewable Energy Fund (REF) project aimed at providing access to electricity through off grid technologies using stand-alone solar home systems and mini grids for households located in rural areas.

Introduced in 2018, the REF project lends through windows such as: Savings Cooperative (Saccos) to households, commercial banks and MFIs to households, to mini-grid developers, to off-grid solar companies and provides subsidy.

The project adds to Rwanda’s universal electrification target with plans to reach 445,500 household connections by 2024.

So far, there are 579 homes and 7 micro-enterprises that have received financing so far and 2,996 households.

“Commercial banks have been approved under the REF project but have not received financing. There are 579 households and 7 micro-enterprises that have received financing so far and 2,996 households,” said Denis Rugamba, REF project Manager.

SACCO members repay the loan in installment subject to a small interest of 3.5% for 3 years, bank have 5% for a maximum of 6 years, mini-grids and solar companies, 5% plus risk premium for a maximum period of 42 months.

All have a 3 months’ grace period.

Ahimana says she is thankful for government efforts to bring solar loan schemes to rural areas but asks the program to focus on making solar energy affordable with longer term payment schemes so that many can afford it.

“I finance the loan with about Rwf12, 000 per month, however there are still many who cannot afford this but if the loan interest is lower and long term, this fund could light up many families in villages where there is not electricity,” Ahimana said.

The project manager agrees that though the REF project has been worth it, its implementation faced challenges of affordability.

The current uptake of the fund is at $1.3 million out of $9.6 million that has been committed under the various lending windows.

This is partly attributed to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

However, Rugamba says they are working with clients that were affected by Covid-19 to provide the required support to enable them get back on their feet in the fastest way possible.

“I would like to appeal to all off-grid sector players to approach the BRD-REF project for financing as it is concessional. With the introduction of subsidy, this has made the REF financing even more attractive than before,” Rugamba said.

The REF is a project hosted in BRD with the objective to provide access to electricity through off grid technologies using stand-alone solar home systems and mini grids for households located in rural areas.

Rwanda targets 100% access to electricity by 2024. The National Policy’s approach on access to electricity is that 52% of the national population will be connected through grid extension while 48% will be connected through off-grid-equivalent to 1, 601,063 households.

To date, over 51% Rwandan households have access to electricity, connected to the national grid (37%) or through off-grid systems (14%). The gap in the next 5 years is 1,344,330 households with 268,860 homes to be connected annually.