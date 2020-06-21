First Couple Ties the Knot Since COVID-19 Spread in Rwanda

They were happy, all smiles for being the only souls to be allowed to go out without the face mask in the whole country, and to kiss without attracting anyone’s attention as Rwanda is still fighting COVID-19.

Isaiah Barikumwe and his love Evelyne Nyiraneza said I do on Sunday. Their marriage took place at Ruhengeri cathedral located in Musanze district, Northern Province at the foot of Volcano national park, home to rare mountain gorillas.

Their marriage at church took place right after civil marriage where they made a contract of the community of property.

In the later, a couple makes a contract to put in common whatever belongings they gained before marriage and to share everything they would acquire in their lifetime without exception.

This matrimonial property regime is the most common in Rwanda. Two other regimes are a limited community of property and separation of property.

Back to the marriage of the couple which was not scared by the COVID-19 challenge took a decision to tie the knot on June 16 right after the government authorized marriages to resume, with participants being 30 and with respect to other COVID-19 pandemic instructions from Ministry of Health.

“We had first prepared for the civil wedding on this day, but we kept praying so that God can also allow us to tie the knot. And, now here we are,” said the groom joyfully.

“Before leaving home, we were required to give the list of 30 people required maximum in a marriage and it all went well. While at church with the love of my life, I felt like in heaven.”

The bride was equally excited that the government allowed them to wed, while the whole world, including Rwanda, is still battling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really happy. In the past, we thought that our wedding would be attended by hundreds people, but, the most important is that we love each other. We are going to start a new, beautiful family. Watch us,” she said.

Rwandan culture goes that for a wedding, families of the groom and the bride have to invite all friends, neighbors, and relatives. This makes the marriage budgets in Rwanda exorbitant with rent of a hall, vehicles, reception logistics, garments among others.

Families and friends are compelled to contribute to the budget where in most cases both families contribute quite a small percentage.

The number of participants that were restricted to 30 people in this COVID-19 fight help to cut the cost.