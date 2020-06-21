Happy Fathers’ Day

A message from the Ministry of Gender and Family promotion this morning goes like “Happy #FathersDay to all dads out there!”

The message further reads: “We commend their valuable contribution in ensuring positive parenting to children. As we celebrate this day; we call upon all men/boys to continue playing a role in building a resilient and safe family.”

They are fathers! Regardless of the age of the child, and the wealth in the family, the distribution of roles and positions the way God put them in a family will always mean that the father is just a father.

This is why @TGDelrayBeach wrote on this fathers’ day that “A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow! HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!”

The father is a breadwinner, a hunter, but he goes beyond that to provide protection to the family, and far beyond that, to encourage the family that was placed under his guidance when all is not well.

No one, including the person who uploaded these photos, can pretend to have made it or to have become a great father ever.

Longwalksapp writes on his twitter handle: “Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.”

Yes, it takes so many sacrifices for one to be a good father, but one Dierk Hall suggests that “Being a father is the most important job a man will ever have.”

You will know that he is a great father, that man who breaks barriers and prejudices that were put in place by the weak side of the society or to say it better, social constructs.