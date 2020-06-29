‘Igare’ Started Like A Joke, Going Viral Now – Mico

Local afro beat star Mico The Best real name Prosper Turatsize confessed that Igare hit song came up as a joking idea but he is stunned by the way the song has become a hit overnight.

Mico said the song idea came up while he was in the studio and he didn’t even give it much attention while writing it because he thought it wouldn’t become a big tune.

“Am surprised how the song has become a big tune on local airwaves including social media. I didn’t give it much attention while writing like my other songs because I just wanted to give my fans a new song to show them that I am still active musically,” Mico disclosed the information live on KT Radio.

He added, “Every day I receive more than ten videos of music fans busy enjoying the song and lots of social media appreciations via posts.

The singer also credited Kikacs label management for pushing his music career in the right direction by advising him on how to make use of his talent for the benefit of society.

Through Kikacs, Mico managed to become one of the three musicians in Africa after Bebe Cool and B-Flow who worked with the world health organization to end tuberculosis in Africa.

Recently he had a virtual meeting with WHO Stop TB director Dr. Licica Ditiu on how to resume campaigns against tuberculosis country wide, since the disease symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19.

Mico The Best started his music career in Super Level record label which was owned by Urban Boyz where he produced some of his hit songs like Umutaka.