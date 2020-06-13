Kagame Orders Rwandan Flag to Be Flown at Half-mast to Mourn Nkurunziza

President Paul Kagame has ordered that flags of Rwanda and East African Community be flown at half-mast effective Saturday, in solidarity with neighboring Burundi after the passing of President Pierre Nkurunziza.

“In solidarity with the Government and people of our neighboring sister Republic of Burundi during this time of grief due to the demise of His Excellency President Pierre Nkurunziza,” a communique that was signed by Prime Minster’s office on behalf of President Paul Kagame this morning reads.

“The President of the Republic of Rwanda His Excellency Paul Kagame has ordered that the national flag and the flag of East African community on Rwandan territory will fly at half-mast from Saturday the 13th June, 2020 until the burial.”

It further reads: “We continue to grieve with the People of Burundi and the family of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza during this difficult time.”

President Nkurunziza, 55, died on June 8th due to a cardiac arrest according to a statement that was released by the government of Burundi.

Earlier this week, President Paul Kagame extended his condolences to the Government of Burundi and the people of Burundi over the passing of President Nkurunziza, at the same time he condoled his family.

“On behalf of Gov’t and my own behalf, I sent our condolences to the Government and People of Burundi for the passing of President Nkurunziza. This also goes to the family of the President. God Bless!” – President Kagame tweeted. The Burundian leader died due to a cardiac arrest on Monday, according to the official communique.

EAC heads of state including President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and John Pombe Magufuli have also directed their countries to lower flags to half mast in mourning of President Nkurunziza. In Tanzania, President Magufuli declared 3 days of mourning from Saturday.

On Friday, Burundi’s Constitutional Court ruled that the country’s newly elected leader Maj Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye is rapidly sworn in to end the power vacuum in the country.

Ndayishimiye, emerged victorious in May 20 presidential poll and was expected to take over from Nkurunziza in August when his term was supposed to end.