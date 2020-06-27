Kagame Promotes  2,282 Police Officers

President Paul Kagame has promoted 2,282 Rwanda National Police Officers to different ranks, granted retirement and discharged 261 others.

In a statement released on Friday June 26, Kagame promoted two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) Joseph Costa Habyara and Emmanuel Hatari to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

The President also subsequently promoted eight Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to the rank of ACP, 22 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to CSP, 39 Superintendent of Police (SP) to SSP and 37 Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) to SP rank.

Other commissioned officers promoted included 35 Inspectors of Police (IP) to CIP, 333 Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) to Inspector of Police.

It was also a good day for 1709 non-commissioned Police Constable (PC) promoted to Corporal (CPL), 62 Corporals and Police Constable (PC) promoted to Sergeant, 25 Sergeant to Senior Sergeant (SSGT), nine SSGTs to Chief Sergeant (CSGT) and one CSGT promoted to Assistant Inspector of Police.

“Rwanda National Police (RNP) leadership congratulates all those who have been promoted and appreciates the selfless service of those who have retired,” said Police Spokesperson, John Bosco Kabera, a Commissioner of Police.

The last time the president promoted police officers was in January 2018, which witnessed three women among the officers raised to senior positions of leadership within the police force.

These are Lynder Nkuranga, Rose Muhisoni, Teddy Ruyenzi- all now Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP).