Kenya’s Femi One Demands A Collabo From Alyn

Kenya’s leading female artiste Femi One is set to remix Alyn Sano’s Kontorola song after being swept by its lyrics and beats.

The information was disclosed recently by Pain Killer’s song star through Instagram and facebook to her growing fan base across the country.

According to Alyn Sano, she approached Femi One via instagram for a collabo but by surprise she found Femi already was in love with her new song Kontorola.

“It’s me who first contacted Femi for a collabo and by surprise, she replied to me saying she was already in love with my new song Kontorola and she suggested a remix instead of the fresh song,” says Alyn.

Alyn Sano and Utaweza hit maker Femi One’s coming remix song is one of the anticipated East African collabo to rock music fans amid corona virus pandemic lockdown.

“It’s a massive hit trust me and soon East African music lovers will be dancing the tune despite the pandemic. Alyn Sano is talented and before she contacted me, I was already in love with the hit,” says Femi One via Instagram chat.

According to Alyn Sano, the song will expand her music across the region and she hopes, it will take her places given the fact that, Femi One is one of the hitting female acts in Kenya.

Alyn Sano started her music career in church choir but came onto music scene when she was invited by her idol and tusker project fame winner Hope Irakoze on stage to sing with him.

There is not only Femi One who saw Alyn Sano’s talent. Africa’s music icon Chaka Chaka praised Alyn and promised support to see her dreams come true musically while she was in Kigali for a performance last year.