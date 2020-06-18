Meddy Features On New Song by Kenya’s Otile Brown

Kenya’s fast-growing musician Otile Brown, after working with The Ben, has released another zouk song dubbed ‘Dusuma’ featuring R&B sensational singer Meddy.

The new zouk truck might feature on both Otile Brown album and Meddy’s upcoming new album which the latter has been working on since COVID-19 outbreak.

Meddy shared the brand new release song via instagram to his 553k royal fans with lyrics and dance video.

“Your favorite track is now on youtube DUSUMA (Doucement) @otilebrown Ft MEDDY…NOW ON YOUTUBE… Big Thanks to Fans that came up with the Dances… we got plans for y’all,” Meddy Posted.

This is the second song of Kenya’s upcoming artiste Otile Brown featuring Rwandan musicians, the first one being ‘Can’t Get Enough’ with The Ben.

Meddy’s last song was ‘Closer’ featuring Austin and Yvan Buravan which came following his song ‘Uuh Mama’ featuring Willy Paul, also from Kenya.

Meddy has got a great ambition to work with various artists with big names across the globe to give Rwandan music exposure. He currently has a song in pipeline with Nigeria’s Patoranking which might be released anytime from now.

Meddy is such a perfectionist artist who takes his time when it comes to releasing a new truck.



