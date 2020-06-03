More COVID-19 Cases Detected in Rusizi District, Total In Rwanda Now 397

More New Coronavirus cases have been detected in Rusizi district, Western Province, on the day countrywide public transport was reopened except for the two border districts of Rusizi and Rubavu.

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that 13 new cases of COVID-19 were registered out of 1, 033 tests which were done in the last 24 hours, leading to total cases recorded in Rwanda since the outbreak of the pandemic surging to 397.

“The new cases relate to the Rusizi district cluster, and have been isolated and contacts traced,” the Ministry said.

Rusizi district borders Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The vast mineral-rich country has been grappling with exponential growth in COVID-19 numbers, crossing the 3, 000 mark. DRC now has 3,495, with the most recent cases being 179 while deaths have reached 75.

Rwanda and DRC have agreed to restore trade activities cautiously but the new coronavirus cases could be a major setback to efforts to return to normalcy.

Though Rwanda’s borders remain closed, trade and movement of goods continues. The outbreak has led to the two districts remaining out of bounds as public transport and moto-taxi operations resumed on Wednesday.

Residents of Rusizi and Rubavu districts are not allowed to move outside their respective districts as health workers and officials work around the clock to contain the spread of the virus.

Rwanda has so far registered 2 deaths of New Coronavirus. Two new recoveries were registered, putting total recoveries at 271 while active cases are 124.

Globally New Coronavirus Cases have reached 6,523,341 while deaths are now 385,149. Some 3,104,319 people have recovered from the virus.