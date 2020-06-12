Nkombo Island In Total Lockdown 

The government has put Nkombo island back in total lockdown to prevent more spread of COVID-19.

The Island located in Lake Kivu, some 12 kilometers away from Kamembe town, Rusizi district in Western Province joins Kamembe, Nyakarenzo, Mururu, and Gihundwe sectors that were reintroduced into lockdown on June 4.

“Today we imposed a lockdown on Nkombo Island to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We remind all citizens to obey new coronavirus preventive measures.”Prof. Anastase Shyaka, Minister of local government wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The decision to put the area bordering with the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) was put back into total lockdown after more cases were reported in the area, while the rest of the country was reporting no more spread of the virus.

For that reason, interprovincial public transport and moto taxi transport were allowed in other parts of the country since June 3, but Kamembe and Rusizi were isolated.

Ephraim Kayumba, mayor of Rusizi district said; “Most of the inhabitants of Nkombo Island are fishermen. They are currently advised to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the island.”

Kayumba further said; “Their daily activity is fishing on Lake Kivu that we share with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). There is a high possibility for islanders to meet Congolese for the transaction.” Kayumba said.

The Nkombo Island is 11 kilometers from Kamembe town and about 600 meters from lakeshores of Kivu. The stunning island, which is one of the 18 sectors that make up the Rusizi district covers an area of 21 square kilometers and is inhabited by over 17,000 residents.

The government is gradually easing lockdown in several parts of the country, but citizens disregarding the COVID-19 instructions have forced the government to put part of Rusizi district, Western Province back into total lockdown.

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rwanda, pushing the total cases to 494, and 179 active cases.

So far, 313 patients have recovered.