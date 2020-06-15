Of Ingabire’s Criminal Activities and Biased Rights Watchdogs

On Saturday, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) searched the house of Victoire Umuhoza Ingabire, the self-proclaimed opposition politician, hiding behind political activism to disguise her criminal activities, which include recruiting and operating armed terrorist groups, whose main aim is to destabilise Rwanda.

It is highly likely that from what law enforcers gathered out of the surprise visit, Ingabire will most likely find herself in the crosshairs with the law, less than two years after she was released on a presidential pardon in September 2018. The Head of State commuted the remaining part of her 15-year sentence.

Despite being accorded a Presidential gesture, Ingabire, who returned to Rwanda in 2010, with presidential ambitions only to end up on the wrong side of the law, has not reformed as anyone who benefited from presidential clemency is expected to.

Instead, the Union Democratic Forces-(FDU Inkingi) founder came up with new ways to disguise her criminal activities, quickly renaming her unregistered political outfit DALFA Umurinzi, after it became apparent that she could not cover up the involvement of her organisation in terrorism activities after the United Nation’s group of experts confirmed that FDU-Inkingi was part of the P5 Coalition.

Few months after her release, in December 2018, a UN Group of Experts’ report on the situation in Eastern DRC, confirmed that South Africa-based fugitive Kayumba Nyamwasa was leading a terrorist outfit known as “P5”, which operated in DR Congo’s South Kivu province.

The outfit, which has since suffered huge casualtiesat the hands of the Congolese Government forces FARDC operations, is made up of different terrorist organisations including Rwanda National Congress (RNC), Ingabire’s FDU-Inkingi, the so-called PS-Imberakuri of her partner in crime Bernard Ntaganda, PDP-Imanzi of convict Deo Mushayidi and Amahoro People’s Congress (Amahoro-PC) of Etienne Masozera.

Upon realising that she had been exposed and with no way out, Ingabire made a desperate tactical move, first by attempting to distance herself from the negative and harmful propaganda spewed by FDU-Inkingi platforms on internet and later purporting to launch a new political organisation in the names of DALFA Umurinzi in November 2019.

Though many read into her frantic moves to cover up her criminal activities, Ingabire was left to continue with her activities, continuously abusing the freedom she was granted, in total disregard of the mercy and goodwill of the President of the Republic who gave her a second chance to correct herself.

Instead she went on with her ulterior motives, week in, week out, alleging a disappearance or some sort of harassment or even murder of someone dear to her or follower, in a bid to tarnish the image of the law enforcement organs and that of the government.

Apart from having to report to Prosecution occasionally as required by the law, Ingabire has been free, enjoying unlimited freedom. She was summoned to RIB last October to be questioned over her links to the terrorist groups. Her links to these groups have never been in doubt. Nevertheless, she was left to enjoy her freedom.

Week in week out, she conducts interviews with western media outlets and all sorts of gutter Youtube channels, endlessly tarnishing the government and its leadership while feeding hungry human rights watchdogs with all kinds of allegations aimed at mudslinging the government.

However, as they say in Kinyarwanda, ‘Akabaye Icwende ntikoga’. Ingabire’s criminal activities have continued unabated. In October last year, she was questioned about the October 5 attacks in Musanze and Burera districts which were linked to RUD-Urunana and P5.

The armed attacks claimed at least 15 people and some of the assailants arrested confirmed links to Ingabire.

It was no wonder that she hastily found a way to rename her political outfit as the evidence became so overwhelming. A little too late.

Ingabire has continued to pursue her genocidal agenda relentlessly, mobilising people internally to join her criminal organisation. As they say, eventually truth will come to light.

When Gaston Munyabugingo, an individual who has been given all opportunities as any other citizen by the Rwandan government, was caught attempting to flee the country, it emerged that he was one of those mobilised by Ingabire to join her criminal outfit.

Reliable sources say that the arrest of Munyabugingo opened a pandora box, extensively revealing Ingabire’s hideous subversive activities and all those involved.

In fact, following the search by RIB over the weekend, it emerged that Ingabire and her camp went into panic mode, quickly reaching out to human rights watchdogs, requesting them to issue statements condemning the government of Rwanda since they knew the evidence against her is so incriminating.

It is expected that the likes of Human Rights Watch (HRW) and others who have made it a habit to hound the Rwandan government, are already up in arms trying to come up with more biased, one-sided reports accusing the government of Rwanda of this and that, in total disregard of all the evidence out there implicating her.

The case of Ingabire has been a puzzling one. It does not matter how much evidence is presented in courts of law, it does not matter all the document and pictorial evidence, submissions from her former country of residence and all the details of her trips to DRC to meet the militia groups including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The accusations against her are a political witch-hunt according to the watchdogs.

When she was first arrested in 2010 and sentenced to 8 years by the High Court on charges of inciting the masses to revolt against the government, forming armed groups to destabilise the country, and minimising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the groups shouted on rooftops.

Her sentence was later upgraded to 15 years by the Supreme Court in 2013 after she appealed. Still the watchdogs shouted, completely disregarding all the evidence against her. For them, the evidence doesn’t matter. Their belief that she is being persecuted for her political beliefs is what counts.

In September 2018 when President Kagame granted her a presidential pardon, along with other 2,140 convicts who were granted clemency, including deceased singer Kizito Mihigo, there was no single report by the watchdogs recognising the gesture. For them, Ingabire is an Angel, clean and harmless.

Let us not forget that she was not released because she was not guilty nor was it because there was no evidence linking her to these activities.

She was released because the Head of State thought that Ingabire, like many Rwandans convicted of different crimes, can be given a new lease on life upon writing to the President of the Republic requesting for an early release, which she did several times. It should also be noted that being released on presidential clemency does not take away the fact that crimes were committed. It is just a second chance you are given.

Apart from engaging in her criminal activities, Ingabire has also been attempting to sanitize her mother Therese Dusabe, by denying her role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The former nurse is remembered very well for her role in the genocide in Butamwa Commune, now Mageragere Sector in Nyarugenge District.

Ingabire has been deliberately giving interviews to local outlets and Youtube channels which have turned into her mouthpieces, in which she explicitly denies her mother’s role in the genocide but that is a story for another day.

However, at this point, what Munyabugingo has revealed during investigations, which prompted RIB to pay an impromptu visit to Ingabire could be a major turning point for her and many others who will be named in the dossier.

According to the RIB Spokesperson, Marie Michelle Umuhoza, there are many people who will be questioned in the coming days as more of Ingabire’s activities come to light.

Will the presidential pardon be revoked for Ingabire to face justice again? Time will tell.