Paris Court Rules Over Transfer of Kabuga’s Case to Arusha



Rwanda’s key Genocide suspect, Felicien Kabuga, who was arrested recently will stand trial at the Arusha Tanzania based International Residual Mechanism Criminal Tribunal, the Paris Court of Appeal has overruled.

The court rejected health concerns that Kabuga’s lawyers tabled in the hearing last week and other procedures which they said, the court did not consider.

Appearing before the court last week, Kabuga contested his transfer to Arusha and asked the court to let him go at his children’s home who “know better how to handle his health conditions”, pending his trial.

Kabuga was arrested in Paris- France on May 16, 2020, which is 26 years of evading justice on crimes committed during the 1994 genocide against Tutsi, which claimed over a million lives in Rwanda.

Kabuga was indicted by the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 1997 on seven counts of genocide, complicity in genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, attempt to commit genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, persecution and extermination, all in relation to crimes committed during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.