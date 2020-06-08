Platini, the ‘Journalist’ With Music Passion

June 08, 2020

Singer Platini Nemeye alias Platini P confessed that he ditched his journalism degree to pursue music because it’s the only thing he dreamt of while growing up.

Platini obtained a degree of Journalism from the School of Journalism and Communication, University of Rwanda in 2012.

The former Dream Boyz member who is now pursuing a solo career said this while premiering his new song dubbed Veronika.

“I studied journalism but my passion for music couldn’t let me practice what I studied. Music is my life and I don’t what to mix it with another thing which also requires much time,” says Platini P

The singer however, has a dream of owning a media house because.

“My dream is to set up my own radio or television station because I still love journalism although music is my life,” he said. 

Platini promised to drop more songs before this year ends to speed up his solo career. He is still new when it comes to doing music as Platini P but he has been doing music over 10 year under Dream Boyz.

Before launching a solo career, Platini P first recorded two songs featuring Safi Madiba and Nelly Ngabo from Kina music.

The singer revealed also that, Dream Boyz as a company still exists and it will stay because it laid a foundation of what he owns today including a mansion.

So far, he boasts of songs like Fata Amano featuring Safi Madiba, Yamotema featuring Nel Ngabo and his latest song Veronika.

