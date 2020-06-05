President Kagame, PM Modi Discuss Bilateral Ties, Efforts To Fight COVID-19

President Paul Kagame on Friday held talks over the phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as efforts to fight New Coronavirus.

The Head of State also revealed that the vast Asian sub-continent offered support to Rwanda in terms of materials and equipment used to fight COVID-19, without revealing the details of what the package entailed.

“Had a very good call with my friend PM @narendramodi. We discussed our historically good relationship and the support India continues to offer us. I thanked him for the medical supplies and equipment India donated to Rwanda in this fight against #Covid19. It is very much appreciated,” President Kagame posted on Twitter.

The India Premier responded with a tweet thanking President Kagame for the leadership he has exhibited in Rwanda’s fight against the pandemic, adding that India is honoured to support Rwanda’s efforts.

“Thank you, my friend President @PaulKagame. Rwanda has managed the COVID-19 crisis effectively under your leadership,”

“India is honoured to support your efforts, not only for fighting the pandemic but also for advancing Rwanda’s impressive development story,” PM Modi said on the microblogging site, adding that “Rwanda is, and will remain, an important pillar of India’s relationship with Africa.”

Efforts to know the details of the support or the cost were futile by press time as the Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije said that he was in a meeting and would get back to KT Press.

India’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Oscar Kerketta also said that the mission is yet to get details of the support as the conversation was directly between the two leaders.

During the talks, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in bilateral ties since his visit to Rwanda in July 2018, an official statement from his office said.

President Kagame informed Modi that the 200 cows he donated to Rwanda during his visit have helped in improving the availability of milk for Rwandan children and also increased the income of farmers, the statement further said.

The leaders discussed the challenges posed to their healthcare systems and economies by the pandemic. They also shared information about the steps taken in the respective countries to manage the crisis and ensure the well-being of the people.

President Kagame and PM Modi agreed to extend all possible support to each other’s expatriate citizens during the present crisis.

“The prime minister assured the Rwandan President of India’s steadfast support to Rwanda’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, including through medical assistance,” it said.

Modi conveyed his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Rwanda during the present crisis.