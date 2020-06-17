RIB to Question Ingabire Over Suspected Subversive Activities

Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) will this Wednesday morning interrogate Victoire Umuhoza Ingabire following a search which was conducted at her home over the weekend as part of investigations into her suspected activities with terror groups keen on destabilising the country.

Last Saturday, a search in the home was conducted with the aim of facilitating ongoing investigations on her involvement with armed terror groups operating outside Rwanda following revelations of an individual who was arrested trying to flee the country according to Marie Michelle Umuhoza, RIB spokesperson.

Ingabire will appear at the RIB headquarters in Kimihurura at 9am where she will be interrogated over revelations made by a one Gatson Munyabugingo who was arrested as he attempted to flee the country to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to join rebel groups.

“It is true, we are searching for her home based on the leads we got from an individual identified as Munyabugingo Gaston, who was arrested attempting to flee the country. He revealed a lot during interrogation, involving Ingabire and many other people,” RIB spokesperson Umuhoza, earlier told KT Press.

Ingabire also confirmed the development on Twitter. “I have been summoned to go @RIB_Rw tomorrow on 17th June 2020 at 9:00 am as part of their ongoing investigation.”

M. Michelle Umuhoza said that Ingabire has been under investigation since last year and the search was aimed at unearthing some evidence on her suspected activities which include mobilising and recruiting people into subversive activities aimed at destabilizing the security of the country.

In September 2018, Victoire Umuhoza Ingabire benefited from Presidential clemency which commuted the remaining years of her 15-year sentence, but the FDU-Inkingi Politician is likely to find herself in hot soup again after an individual who was arrested trying to flee the country made some revelations on Ingabire’s suspected links to armed terror groups.

The 51-year old, who has since converted her unregistered party Union Democratic Forces-Inkingi (FDU) Inkingi to DALFA Umurinzi, to allegedly disguise the criminal activities of her previous organisation is likely to find herself in legal trouble following the latest accusations.

Ingabire was first arrested in 2010 and sentenced to 8 years by the High Court on charges of inciting the masses to revolt against the government, forming armed groups to destabilise the country, and minimising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Her sentence was upgraded to 15 years by the Supreme Court after she appealed until September 2018 when President Kagame granted her a presidential pardon. She was among the 2,140 convicts who were granted clemency, including deceased singer Kizito Mihigo.

Ingabire’s run-ins with law enforcement have not ceased since her release in September 2018. She has been reporting to RIB to facilitate investigations on her links with armed groups including RUD-Urunana and P5, which carried out armed attacks in October last year in Musanze and Burera districts, claiming at least 15 people.

‘P5’ is an organisation which brings together different armed groups including RUD Urunana, which is allied to Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and other groups. The outfit is a splinter group of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Ingabire last week said that one of her followers who was living in her home, Venant Abayisenga, went missing. The RIB Spokesperson said the alleged missing person is also part of the investigations to ascertain Ingabire’s suspected activities with terror groups.