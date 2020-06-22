RNC Militia Suspects’ Case: Four New Suspects from RDF Bring Total to 29

Four low ranking Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) soldiers have been added on the list of 25 suspects accused of working with a click terror groups operating in the DR Congo.

The quadruple (with ranks of private and corporal) today appeared dressed in their army uniforms, before the military court in Kanombe to face charges of deserting the army,

They include Privates- Dieudonne Muhire, Jean Bosco Ruhinda, Champagnat Igitego, and Corporals- Viateur Kayiranga, Jean Bosco Dusabimana.

These add to a group of 25 suspects accused of dealing with a terror group known as the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) to plot terror activities on Rwandan territory, especially with the aim of overthrowing the current government.

These include one Maj(Rtd) Habib Mudathiru who pleaded guilty to the charges, while others told court in previous hearing, that they were conned into joining the terror forces with promises of getting well-paying jobs in Burundi where most of them were initiated before joining terror operations manned in DR Congo as the command center.

Trial of 25 terror suspects Monday morning started in substance, while the four new suspects heard their charges read to them.

All the 31 face suspects face the same charges.