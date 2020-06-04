Rwanda Confirms 13 New COVID-19 Cases From Rusizi District

Rwanda has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from Rusizi district in Western Province which, since May 31 has become a big concern in the battle against COVID-19.

On May 31, the country registered 11 cases, but 5 of them were traced in this district bordering with Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) at a time the Ministry of health was hoping to have stopped the spread of COVID-19 inside the country and only dealing with cases related to cross border truck drivers and their assistants.

Figures continued to surge from that district, prompting the country to impose a two weeks total lockdown in Kamembe town of Rusizi which includes nearly four sectors on Thursday.

The numbers indicate that the decision to put the area into total lockdown is fair.

“The new cases relate to the Rusizi cluster and have been isolated and contacts traced,” the Ministry of Health said.

The word “contacts traced” reminds that none can predict the end of the virus in a particular area, because the more contacts, the more risks of infections and of course, the more work to the front line workers including medical practitioners.

On another side, however, the country is registering success in dealing with COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the total confirmed cases reached 410, but 280 of them recovered, including 9 on this very day.

The country is still treating 128 active cases while 2 deaths have been registered.

Today, the world’s COVID-19 cases reached 6,664,243 and deaths 391,076.